Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Wolfe Research lowered their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $275.00. The stock had previously closed at $263.38, but opened at $230.66. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zscaler shares last traded at $213.32, with a volume of 83,788 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.37.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

