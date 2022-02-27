Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,430 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zynga were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 169.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 449,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,605.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 803,934 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.18 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

