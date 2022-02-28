-$0.01 EPS Expected for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). IAMGOLD reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

IAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,037,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

