$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. HealthStream posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. 5,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,605. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.76 million, a PE ratio of 104.37, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 5.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in HealthStream by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HealthStream by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

