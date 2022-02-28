$0.07 EPS Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $40,966.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,589 shares of company stock worth $1,441,501 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,008,000 after purchasing an additional 169,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 43,863 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -934.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

