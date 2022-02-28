$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. W&T Offshore posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE WTI opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 31.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 470,727 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 353.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.