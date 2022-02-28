-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Rapid7 reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,262. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 94.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,986 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,140,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,261,000 after purchasing an additional 98,796 shares during the period.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.55. The company had a trading volume of 42,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,846. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.58. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

