$0.21 EPS Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.32. QuinStreet posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

QNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

QNST opened at $11.29 on Monday. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $615.90 million, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.33.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 32.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

