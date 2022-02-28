$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 812.8% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 932,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,585,000 after buying an additional 829,984 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 548,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 444,759 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 444,688 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 434,900 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,396,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 382,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.18. 97,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.52. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

