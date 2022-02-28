$0.50 EPS Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Endava reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Endava by 43.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endava by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Endava stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,784. Endava has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.74.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

