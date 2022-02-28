$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. 293,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.88. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies (Get Rating)
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
