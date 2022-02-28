$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. 293,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.88. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies (Get Rating)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.