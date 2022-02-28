-$0.62 EPS Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.35). Humanigen reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of ($4.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($3.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Humanigen.

Get Humanigen alerts:

HGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Murchinson Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Humanigen by 2,162.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 847,109 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth $3,121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Humanigen by 2,996.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,197 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,706. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $127.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -1.66.

Humanigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.