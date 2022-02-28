$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares posted sales of $476.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.59 EPS.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.20.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 9.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $788.45. The company had a trading volume of 151,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $707.75 and a one year high of $947.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $823.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

