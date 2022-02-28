$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Timken posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 417,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.70. Timken has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

