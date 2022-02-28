$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. 240,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,066. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.