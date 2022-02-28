$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRO. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. 25,533,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,557,662. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

