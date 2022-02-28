$109.63 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) to post sales of $109.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.55 million and the highest is $110.71 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $108.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $417.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $415.93 million to $418.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $447.92 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $449.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE TSQ traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Townsquare Media by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.