11,623 Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SpartanNash by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 71.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 158.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,880 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth about $2,454,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 48.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $28.45 on Monday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

