13,504 Shares in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $25,432.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,631 shares of company stock worth $95,354.

NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.