$14.56 Million in Sales Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) will report $14.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.59 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $12.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $48.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.41 million to $50.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

ELYS traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. 90,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,320. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 34,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $113,706.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $340,982 over the last 90 days. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology (Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.