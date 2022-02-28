$153.26 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) to report sales of $153.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $155.49 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $119.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $641.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.81 million to $669.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $732.60 million, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $768.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMK. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

In other AssetMark Financial news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

