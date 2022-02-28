$156.25 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) will report sales of $156.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $162.50 million. Marcus posted sales of $36.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 325.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $445.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.20 million to $451.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $685.49 million, with estimates ranging from $666.90 million to $704.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marcus.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE MCS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. 3,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Marcus has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter worth about $1,165,000. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its holdings in Marcus by 20.0% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marcus by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the second quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Marcus by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 394,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

