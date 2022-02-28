1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $14.00 at KeyCorp

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ONEM. dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.69.

ONEM opened at $10.68 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Oak Management Corp increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745,838 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,085,000. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,692,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

