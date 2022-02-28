$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.04 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $7.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $8.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,358,000 after buying an additional 238,294 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Constellium by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,178,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,455,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 175,479 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 977,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,388. Constellium has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

