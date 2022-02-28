2,040 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

FISV stock opened at $98.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

