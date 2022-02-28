$22.81 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) will announce $22.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.72 million and the highest is $22.90 million. Investar reported sales of $22.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $94.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $94.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $99.90 million, with estimates ranging from $99.80 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 7.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $208.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.63. Investar has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investar by 476.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Investar by 89.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the second quarter valued at $473,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Investar by 28.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

