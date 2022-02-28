228,500 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,187,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of CME Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.15.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,919 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME stock opened at $239.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.