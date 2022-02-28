$3.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.82 and the lowest is $3.45. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $16.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.57 to $16.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.76 to $17.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 5,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 56,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $315.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,733,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,743. The company has a market capitalization of $329.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.80 and its 200-day moving average is $363.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

