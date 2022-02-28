-$3.84 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.61) and the highest is ($2.34). United Airlines posted earnings of ($7.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $9.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

