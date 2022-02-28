3,206 Shares in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWE. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth approximately $9,833,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,950,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,560,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,222,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,113,000 after purchasing an additional 298,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWE stock opened at 8.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 9.45 and its 200-day moving average is 10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52 week low of 7.61 and a 52 week high of 13.48.

In other news, Director Robert L. Berner III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 10.63 per share, with a total value of 106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul S. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 10.45 per share, for a total transaction of 52,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 13.92.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

