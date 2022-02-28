$325.86 Million in Sales Expected for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) to post $325.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $388.22 million. Walker & Dunlop reported sales of $224.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WD traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.72. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

