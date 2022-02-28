35,109 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 566,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 121,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 96,856 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.93.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALV opened at $92.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

