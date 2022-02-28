$361.93 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) will announce $361.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $381.78 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $313.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.31. 18,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $143.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

