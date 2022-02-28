3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. 3D Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

DDD stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,326 shares of company stock valued at $403,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in 3D Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,145 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in 3D Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,947 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

