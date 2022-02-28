3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.150-$10.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.71 billion-$36.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.98 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.57.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $150.51 on Monday. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in 3M by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.