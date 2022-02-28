41,400 Shares in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242,294 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,410,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 156,308 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 91,140 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 839,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 110,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT opened at $44.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

