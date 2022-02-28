$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) to post sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $560,000.00. Delcath Systems reported sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year sales of $2.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.33 million to $2.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delcath Systems.

DCTH has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delcath Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

DCTH stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 7,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,301. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.43. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

In other Delcath Systems news, insider Gerard J. Michel bought 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

