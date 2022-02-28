$645.23 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) to announce $645.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $578.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Barclays cut UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

In other news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in UWM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

UWMC traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.34. 3,368,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

