82,500 Shares in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sio Gene Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 920,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 360,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

