$89.75 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) will post $89.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.40 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $82.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $382.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.00 million to $383.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $409.90 million, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $414.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,237 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBK stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $43.08. 2,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $51.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.59.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.