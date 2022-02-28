90,288 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,432,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lincoln National by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Lincoln National by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,337,000 after buying an additional 258,486 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC stock opened at $69.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.07.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

