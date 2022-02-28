9,053 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 456,467 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,124,000 after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,098,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,748,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,828,000 after acquiring an additional 244,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 41,535 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.69. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

