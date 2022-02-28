9,902 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 96,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $225,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,443,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,267,000 after buying an additional 38,184 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,564,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,423,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $41,541,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

BAC opened at $45.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

