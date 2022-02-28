ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in ABB by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. ABB’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.