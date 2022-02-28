Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,076 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.0% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $122.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.07. The stock has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,653 shares of company stock worth $9,463,946. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

