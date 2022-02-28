Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,841,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $14,247,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 335,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 301,880 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $9,408,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANF opened at $38.82 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.59.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.
About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
