Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $939.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after purchasing an additional 290,458 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,735,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

