Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Stock Holdings Lessened by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 323,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 273,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $40,546.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile (Get Rating)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

