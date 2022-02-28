Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
NYSE:AGRO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,637. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.19.
Adecoagro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
