adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Raised to €353.00 at UBS Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from €344.00 ($390.91) to €353.00 ($401.14) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on adidas from €345.00 ($392.05) to €340.00 ($386.36) in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $299.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $121.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88. adidas has a twelve month low of $116.20 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth $514,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of adidas by 34.1% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 45.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

