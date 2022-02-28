adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Raised to €353.00 at UBS Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from €344.00 ($390.91) to €353.00 ($401.14) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on adidas from €345.00 ($392.05) to €340.00 ($386.36) in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $299.00.
ADDYY stock opened at $121.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88. adidas has a twelve month low of $116.20 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.13.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
